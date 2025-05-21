Ex-Giants receiver details why they should avoid signing Gabe Davis

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sometimes a team stands at a fork in the road—one path offers stability, the other, raw potential that hasn’t yet been tapped.

The New York Giants are standing at that very crossroads, deciding whether to bring in veteran Gabe Davis or hand the keys to second-year burner Jalin Hyatt.

Familiarity and risk come with Gabe Davis

General manager Joe Schoen recently hosted Gabe Davis for a visit in New York, bringing the former Buffalo Bills wideout in for dinner.

The front office is doing its homework.

Davis is coming off a torn meniscus, cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars with a failed injury designation last week.

There’s no denying the familiarity.

Davis was drafted by Schoen, played under Brian Daboll in Buffalo, and even worked with current Giants assistant quarterbacks coach Chad Hall.

The fit makes sense on paper—but the health questions linger.

The Giants want to learn more before they commit to anything, especially considering how valuable every roster spot is heading into a pivotal year.

Allen Robinson says lean on the young gun

Former Giants wide receiver Allen Robinson offered a different opinion entirely this week.

In a conversation with Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Robinson said:

“I think you’ve got to kind of find out where Jalin Hyatt can fit into that role. I know Gabe Davis will have some familiarity, but if I was the Giants right now, rather than bringing in another receiver, I would be trying to figure out how do we unlock and untap Jalin Hyatt’s potential.”

That sentiment hits home for fans eager to see what Hyatt can do with a competent quarterback.

Last season, Hyatt’s role was limited, and the Giants lacked both a viable deep passer and reliable protection to let routes fully develop.

Russell Wilson could change everything

Now, with Russell Wilson under center, the dynamic shifts completely.

Wilson has made a career throwing one of the prettiest deep balls in the league, and the Giants are betting that he can tap into Hyatt’s top-end speed.

This could be the year Hyatt finally breaks out and lives up to the expectations placed on him when he was drafted out of Tennessee.

Giving him a larger role doesn’t mean the Giants can’t sign Davis—but it does put a spotlight on how the coaching staff intends to structure the wide receiver depth chart.

Competition can elevate everyone

Bringing in Davis might not hinder Hyatt at all. In fact, it could push him.

If Davis isn’t 100% or can’t regain his form, there’s no harm in cutting ties.

But if he thrives and Hyatt takes another leap, the Giants suddenly have depth and flexibility—a good problem to have.

The wide receiver room needs more firepower either way, and with Malik Nabers drawing top coverage, there should be enough opportunities to go around.

