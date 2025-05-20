Giants’ 7th-round draft pick might play key role on special teams

The New York Giants’ secondary had been a point of weakness over the last couple of seasons. This offseason, general manager Joe Schoen made it a point of emphasis to upgrade the unit.

The Giants added both starting-level talent and depth to their defensive backfield this offseason. One of their overlooked acquisitions came in the seventh round of the NFL Draft when they selected former Oklahoma State CB Korie Black.

Not only will Black provide depth to the secondary, but he could also play a key role on special teams as a rookie.

The Giants added quality secondary depth with CB Korie Black

One trait that the Giants prioritized in all of their offseason acquisitions was leadership. Black checks that box, as he was voted a team captain by his Oklahoma State teammates as a super senior in 2024.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Black also has plenty of experience under his belt. He appeared in 62 games across his collegiate career, making 38 starts. His 38 Oklahoma State starts ranked as the most on the defense in his final year, per Giants.com.

At his pro day, Black ran a 4.35 40-yard dash. He checks all the boxes for a late-round pick: leadership, athleticism, experience, and special-teams versatility.

Black could be a contributor early on special teams

Oftentimes, for a seventh-round rookie, it can be an uphill battle just to make the final roster out of training camp. However, one way that late-round draft picks can gain an edge over their competition is to make an impact on special teams.

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Black already has experience competing on special teams from his time at Oklahoma State. This might make for an easy transition to the next level. If he can make some plays as a gunner/special teamer during training camp and preseason, he could earn his spot on the roster and even play a crucial role for the Giants during the regular season.