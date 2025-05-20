Giants had eyes on a legendary QB — but landed in an even better spot

Sometimes the best moves are the ones you never actually make.

That’s exactly how the New York Giants might feel about their quarterback situation after a chaotic offseason nearly pushed them into desperation.

But instead of landing an aging star or committing to a risky veteran contract, they ended up building out a stable, strategic setup that could pay off for years.

The Stafford and Rodgers near-misses that set the stage

The Giants didn’t just stumble into their 2025 quarterback plan — they tried everything else first.

General manager Joe Schoen reportedly had legitimate interest in acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams. But Stafford used that interest as leverage, eventually signing an extension to stay in LA.

Then came the Aaron Rodgers flirtation. Yes, the Giants even explored that path, despite all of the risks attached. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN:

“There was a point during the multiweek dalliance that it seemed like it might happen. Rodgers had a one-on-one conversation with Daboll to explore if it made sense on a football level, a source with knowledge of the conversation confirmed.”

Rodgers ultimately continues to hold out, with the Pittsburgh Steelers rumored to believe he’ll join their team at some point.

Had the Giants landed Rodgers or Stafford, they’d be locked into expensive, short-term solutions that limit flexibility. Instead, they fell into something smarter.

Signing Wilson and Winston created valuable short-term depth

After striking out on their top targets, the Giants turned to a veteran solution that provided stability without long-term risk.

They signed Russell Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million deal — a bargain by NFL standards — with incentives pushing it to $21 million. They also added Jameis Winston, giving them experienced insurance behind Wilson.

Wilson may not be the elite version of himself from Seattle, but he’s still a competent veteran who can mentor younger players, take care of the football, and keep the team competitive.

The most important part of this move wasn’t what Wilson brings now — it’s what he allows the Giants to do next.

Jaxson Dart can develop the right way

Instead of rushing a rookie quarterback into action and risking his development, the Giants drafted Jaxson Dart 25th overall and placed him in the perfect environment.

Dart doesn’t need to play in 2025 unless he absolutely earns it. He can sit behind two experienced veterans, learn the playbook, watch the speed of the game, and gradually take over when he’s ready.

That kind of slow-burn development is rare in today’s NFL, but it’s often the most effective.

It’s how teams like the Chiefs and Ravens built around young stars who weren’t rushed into action too early.

The 2026 window is quietly opening

Best of all, the Giants are financially set up to transition easily next season.

Wilson’s deal expires after 2025, freeing up cap space to build around Dart — assuming he proves worthy of the QB1 job.

If not, they can go hunting for another option with plenty of cash in hand and no bloated quarterback contract on the books.

In the end, the Giants might’ve gone from desperation to long-term stability — all by accident.

