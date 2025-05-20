Giants’ former draft bust is now in the perfect spot to thrive

For years, the New York Giants’ passing attack has felt like a muscle car with no gas — full of potential, stuck in neutral.

They’ve had speed, flashes of big-play capability, and exciting young receivers like Malik Nabers.

But without a quarterback who could unlock the vertical game, all of that upside was left on the shelf.

Now, that might be about to change in a big way.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A downfield weapon with nowhere to go

When the Giants selected Jalin Hyatt out of Tennessee in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they knew exactly what they were getting.

A pure burner with solid separation skills in man coverage and could burn zones. Someone who could line up wide, explode off the snap, and torch defenses deep.

But in the NFL, speed alone isn’t enough — you need a quarterback who can deliver it.

That’s where things broke down. Daniel Jones was never comfortable or accurate on deep throws. He completed just eight passes of 20+ air yards last year, with a turnover-worthy play rate that made coaches skittish.

As a result, Hyatt’s role was neutered. His rookie season showed flashes with 373 yards, but he never became a consistent threat. Last year? Just eight receptions for 62 yards.

It wasn’t about effort. It was about opportunity. And the offense was simply too limited to give him any.

Russell Wilson changes everything

Enter Russell Wilson — a quarterback with one of the prettiest deep balls in league history.

His ability to drop passes over defenders into tight windows downfield has defined his career. And it’s exactly what someone like Hyatt has been missing.

Even if Wilson isn’t in his prime, he still ranked among the league’s top deep ball passers last season. That specific skill alone could open up Daboll’s playbook and finally give Hyatt a real chance to shine.

Slayton and Malik Nabers will benefit too. Nabers, in particular, was overfed in a limited system as a rookie. This year, expect more layered route combinations and play-action deep shots designed to hit Slayton/Hyatt in stride.

It’s about creating space — and now they have the QB to take advantage of it.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hyatt’s role could quietly expand

Don’t expect Hyatt to lead the team in targets. But that’s not the role he’s built for.

Instead, he can become the home run threat that shifts how defenses line up against New York. He’ll force safeties to play deeper. He’ll clear out routes for Nabers and the tight ends underneath. And when he does get his shot, he’ll be in position to flip the field.

The Giants don’t need Hyatt to catch 80 passes. They need him to catch 30 — with 600 yards and a few touchdowns attached.

That kind of efficiency is entirely possible now, and Daboll knows it.

Giants offense is finally evolving

After years of dink-and-dunk, the Giants finally have a quarterback who can uncork the ball downfield.

If Hyatt stays healthy and continues to improve as a route runner, this could be the year we see what he was always meant to be.

A game-changer. A spark plug. A missile waiting to be launched.

