The New York Giants’ run defense has been among the NFL’s worst over the last several seasons despite the presence of former second-team All-Pro Dexter Lawrence at the center of the defensive line.

Lawrence was previously viewed as one of the best defensive players in the entire league. But, after a disappointing 2025 campaign, his status as one of the league’s elite has been called into question, leading to some speculation that he could be on the trade block this offseason.

However, the Giants made it clear during the NFL Scouting Combine that trading Lawrence is not in the plans.

Giants View Dexter Lawrence as “Untouchable”

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Lawrence is largely “untouchable,” and the Giants are not actively shopping him the way they are Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“Multiple sources who met with the Giants said they came away believing Lawrence, barring insane return value, was untouchable,” Hughes reports. “One high-ranking Giants source said there was ‘zero truth’ to any notion they were considering moving Lawrence.”

Rumors and speculation began to surround Lawrence this offseason as the 28-year-old enters the 2026 season with a $26.9 million cap hit, minimal guaranteed money left on his deal, and a contract expiring after the 2027 season. Coming off a down year in 2025, if ever there was a time for the Giants to consider trading Lawrence, then now would be the financially reasonable moment to make that move.

However, Lawrence is still viewed as a building block by the New York Giants. New head coach John Harbaugh referred to him as a “cornerstone football player.”

Lawrence Mans the Middle of a Solid Giants D-Line

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

John Harbaugh, Joe Schoen, and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson value Lawrence as one of the league’s most elite defensive players. Despite recording just 0.5 sacks this season, Lawrence still totaled 34 pressures and graded out as PFF’s ninth-best interior defender in the 2025 season with a 75.6 overall grade.

“New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is particularly high on Lawrence,” Hughes added in his report. “They two have spent quite a bit of time talking. Wilson is already devising ways to use him, Abdul Carter and Brian Burns together.”

Lawrence mans the middle of a defensive line that is loaded with talent on paper. Brian Burns plays on one edge, and he had a career-high 16.5 sacks last season, the second-most of any player in the NFL. On the opposite edge is Abdul Carter, whom the Giants selected third overall in last year’s NFL Draft. He was a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year and finished the season incredibly strong with 3.5 sacks across the final four games.

Then there’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, who could be traded this offseason, or who could continue to be a high-end third edge rusher. Regardless, the Giants have some serious talent on the defensive line.

Harbaugh is all about building through the trenches. The Giants have a strong defensive line on paper. The odds of them trading away Lawrence and turning that strength into a weakness were always slim.

Can Lawrence Return to Form?

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

In 2025, Lawrence played through discomfort in his elbow, as Schoen confirmed at his Combine presser last week. Lawrence injured that same elbow in 2024, requiring surgery that cut his season short.

After exploding with nine sacks in as many games in 2024, Lawrence has now gone 24 consecutive games without a full sack (October 20, 2024).

Once considered to be one of the most dominant players in the NFL, the Giants are intent on seeing Lawrence return to that status. He has hit a slump over the past year and a half due to injuries, but with a new defensive coordinator and more talent around him in 2026, Lawrence could easily return to form.

The Giants want to see Lawrence get back to his dominant ways in 2026. They don’t want to see that happen on another team.