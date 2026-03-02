The New York Giants have a few positions to fill on the offensive line this offseason. Both right guard and right tackle are up for grabs, but rumors suggest the Giants could be looking to bring back Jermaine Eluemunor on a new contract. Finding competent offensive tackles is difficult in the NFL, and Eluemunor has been an excellent pass protector for the Giants over the past two years. He’s more than earned an extension.

But the New York Giants also have to upgrade right guard, even if they extend veteran utility man Greg Van Roten on a one-year deal. Having him as a backup option is ideal, but upgrading the starting spot is necessary. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, former Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller is a good fit for the Giants, especially since their new offensive line coach is Mike Bloomgren, who spent last season with Cleveland.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Bloomgren Connection Makes Sense

When the Giants hired Mike Bloomgren to coach the offensive line and coordinate the run game, they brought in someone who knows exactly what Wyatt Teller can do. Bloomgren spent the entire 2025 season with the Browns, working directly with Teller on a daily basis. That familiarity matters. You don’t have to guess about scheme fit or personality or work ethic when you’ve already coached a guy for a full season.

Wyatt Teller is expected to sign a deal in the one-year, $3 million range, according to PFF. That’s affordable for a starting-caliber guard. Last season, Wyatt Teller gave up three sacks and 24 pressures over 765 snaps. Those numbers aren’t spectacular, but they’re solid enough for a veteran guard entering his age-31 season. He’s a better starter than Van Roten, and at 31 years old, he’s heading towards the end of his prime, which means he’ll be affordable.

Run Blocking Is Where Teller Shines

The New York Giants could upgrade at right guard and keep Van Roten for depth, which might be the most advisable move. Last season, the Giants ranked 10th in pass protection but 20th in run blocking. With their new run-first approach under John Harbaugh, they’re going to want a more consistent piece at right guard who can open holes and sustain blocks at the point of attack.

Teller has historically been a solid run blocker, which bodes well for the Giants’ interest in him, especially if he comes in cheap. During his prime years in Cleveland, Teller was one of the better run-blocking guards in the league. That’s exactly what the Giants need if they’re serious about implementing a physical, downhill running attack.

The concern is age and durability. Teller has dealt with injuries throughout his career, missing significant time in multiple seasons. At 31, the odds of him staying healthy for a full 17-game season aren’t great. But on a one-year, $3 million deal, the risk is minimal. If he plays 12-14 games and provides competent run blocking, the Giants get exactly what they paid for.

Depth Matters in a Physical Offense

The smartest move for the Giants would be signing Wyatt Teller and keeping Greg Van Roten on the roster. Van Roten can play multiple positions across the interior, which gives the Giants flexibility when injuries inevitably happen. He’s not a long-term answer at right guard, but he’s a capable backup who knows the system and can fill in without the offense falling apart.

Wyatt Teller provides the upgrade in the starting lineup while Van Roten provides the insurance policy. That’s how you build depth on the offensive line without breaking the bank. You find affordable veterans on short-term deals who fit your scheme and have relationships with your coaching staff.

This is the type of low-risk, high-reward move that makes sense. Teller isn’t going to solve all their problems, but he checks the boxes: affordable, experienced, scheme fit, and coached by Bloomgren already. Sometimes the best free agent signings aren’t the flashy ones. They’re the boring, practical ones that fill a need without creating new problems.