Giants reportedly receiving calls on a possible quarterback trade

The New York Giants are heading into the trade deadline with decisions to make — but not the kind most expected a few weeks ago.

Rather than being sellers in what has been an uneven season, the Giants appear more likely to explore buying help at wide receiver. Still, the phone lines have been active for other reasons, as teams across the league have started inquiring about a few notable names on the roster.

Among the most surprising developments is that opposing teams have reached out about star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. It’s not uncommon for contending clubs to test the waters on talented young players, but the Giants aren’t expected to entertain those calls seriously. Thibodeaux has developed into a consistent contributor on defense, and his best football still seems ahead of him.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Vikings reportedly inquire about Giants’ quarterback situation

According to a report from Polymarket, the Minnesota Vikings have checked in with the Giants regarding the availability of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Minnesota, still searching for stability at the position, has been exploring midseason upgrades as their playoff hopes are dwindling in the NFC North. The Giants, meanwhile, have already made a significant shift at quarterback, moving from Wilson to rookie Jaxson Dart after just three games.

Wilson’s short stint as the starter was underwhelming. He completed 58.9% of his passes for 786 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions before being benched. While his leadership and professionalism have been praised inside the locker room, the Giants needed to see what they had in Dart, and the rookie has rewarded their faith so far. With Wilson now serving as a backup, his name being floated in trade talks isn’t particularly shocking.

Why Russell Wilson makes sense as a trade chip

Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants this past offseason, structured with incentives tied to playing time and performance. Any team acquiring him would only take on a small portion of that salary for the remainder of the season, making him a low-risk addition for a franchise in need of veteran depth. At 36, Wilson may not be the dynamic dual-threat he once was, but he still brings experience and poise that can steady a quarterback room.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the Giants, moving Wilson would come down to the right return. If a team like the Vikings were willing to offer mid-round draft compensation, it could make sense to move on and free up roster flexibility. New York’s focus is clearly on developing Dart, and if Wilson can fetch a worthwhile pick while landing in a situation where he can play, it could be a win for both sides.

Winston’s value lies in the locker room

Jameis Winston, on the other hand, isn’t expected to be on the move. The veteran quarterback signed a two-year, $8 million deal and has become a valuable mentor within the locker room. His enthusiasm, film study habits, and leadership have earned the respect of coaches and teammates alike. Even if he isn’t playing, the Giants see his presence as a stabilizing force for a young offense learning under Dart.

The next few days will reveal how aggressive the Giants intend to be. They may not be shopping stars or overhauling their roster, but the front office seems open to creative moves if the value is right. Whether it’s moving a veteran like Wilson or adding a playmaker at receiver, the Giants appear intent on balancing the future with the present — a sign of a franchise finally learning how to rebuild without tearing everything down.