Giants reportedly ‘hoping’ to land one of two veteran quarterbacks

Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spring has officially arrived and yet the New York Giants are still waiting to secure a quarterback for the 2025 season. Aaron Rodgers appears to be their top target, however, the 41-year-old is intent on taking his time before making a decision.

The Giants have set up fallback options, hosting visits with other veteran quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston. One recent report indicates that two of those targets are circles with a pen of hope on New York’s short list.

Giants reportedly hoping to land Wilson or Flacco

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic (h/t Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report), the Giants are “hoping that Russell Wilson or Joe Flacco decide to come to New York.”

“I think that’s going to wind up being one of their backup plans,” Russini reported. “One or the other.”

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after Rodgers’s intention to take his time was reported, the Giants set up meetings with Wilson, Flacco, and Winston. Rodgers is deciding between the Giants and Steelers but also contemplating retirement and simultaneously trying to wait and see if the Minnesota Vikings become interested in signing him.

If the Giants become impatient, the could pivot and attempt to sign Wilson or Flacco. Both quarterbacks do have interest from other teams, however, namely the Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

As things stand, Tommy DeVito is currently the only quarterback on the Giants’ roster. Last season, the Giants had four quarterbacks under center, throwing a putrid 15-13 TD-INT ratio across 17 games. Any one of their free agent options should serve as a monumental upgrade. And none of their targets would necessarily prevent them from drafting a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, either.