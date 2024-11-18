Giants’ relationship with benched quarterback reportedly left ‘a bit awkward’

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants finally announced that they will be benching Daniel Jones on Monday morning after weeks of speculation. The sixth-year quarterback had struggled to produce this season as the G-Men tumbled their way to a 2-8 start. Head coach Brian Daboll announced the change as he prepares his team to get back on track coming out of a Week 11 bye week.

However, the aftermath of this decision could be felt throughout the organization. The Giants tried to make it work with Jones for six years before this moment effectively ended his tenure as the team’s franchise quarterback. Now things are left in an awkward state between Jones and the Giants’ organization.

Giants’ relationship with Daniel Jones is reportedly awkward

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Jones and the team have had an “awkward” relationship stemming from their documented interest in drafting his replacement this past offseason:

“The relationship between Daniel Jones and the Giants has been described as ‘a bit awkward,’ multiple sources say, especially with the organization publicly exploring other QB options, including during Hard Knocks this past offseason,” Schultz reported on X. “‘It was like flirting with someone new while your date is still at the table,’ one source said.”

The Giants invited HBO inside their facilities this past offseason to document their offseason process behind the scenes in a new version of Hard Knocks. The limited series was highly entertaining, however, it was also highly exposing. New York’s offseason was put on full public display, including their numerous attempts to move on from their starting quarterback during the process of the NFL Draft.

The Giants tried their hardest to replace Jones this past offseason

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

General manager Joe Schoen negotiated with the New England Patriots on more than one occasion in an attempt to trade up to draft a quarterback to replace Jones. However, he was ultimately unsuccessful in his schemes, leaving the team stuck with Jones under center, which culminated in his benching this week.

The Giants will be back in the quarterback market this upcoming offseason as they officially put the Daniel Jones Era to an end and plan for their future. It will be an interesting and exciting offseason as co-owner and team president John Mara makes crucial decisions about the direction of his organization.