Giants re-signing Darius Slayton despite interest from other teams

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) rushes in the first half against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Was

The New York Giants are re-signing wide receiver Darius Slayton on a two-year deal despite rumored interest from other teams, per Mike Garafolo. Slayton, a fifth-round draft pick with the Giants in 2019, will return for his fifth season with New York.

Darius Slayton had a career year for the Giants in 2022 despite opening the year as a potential cut candidate before taking a pay cut to stay with the team. Slayton rose up the depth chart and played in 16 games with 11 starts, totaling 46 receptions for a team-leading 724 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

The Giants, in need of receiving help, signed WR Parris Campbell on Thursday afternoon. Initially, this move was viewed as a replacement for Slayton who seemed bound for Atlanta. However, that was not the case. Slayton and Campbell will play alongside each other in 2023, giving QB Daniel Jones an arsenal of weapons at his disposal this season.

New York re-signed Slayton despite interest from other teams. “There was competition for Darius Slayton, and as of yesterday the feeling was that he would end up elsewhere,” Art Stapleton reports. “But Giants stayed in it, and heard earlier today that a return was looking good. Now he’s back.”

Slayton is a nice comeback story. He was nearly phased out of the offense in 2021, starting in only five games and tallying career lows in receptions (26), receiving yards (two), and catch rate (44.8%).

Daniel Jones and Darius Slayton have had solid chemistry over the past four years. The two players, who were part of the same draft class, will reunite and continue to develop together for the Giants in 2023.