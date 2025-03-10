Giants re-sign veteran tight end for one more year

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are giving one of their veteran tight ends another go for the 2025 NFL season.

Giants re-sign TE Chris Manhertz

The Giants saw enough from TE Chris Manhertz in his first year with the team in 2024, and want to enjoy more of his productivity next time out.

New York Giants on SI’s Geoff Magliocchetti reported that New York has brought Manhertz back on board for the 2025 NFL campaign. Further, NBC Sports’ Charean Williams reported that the deal is for one year.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Manhertz will bring strong blocking to Giants’ O-Line

Not known for being a potent pass-catching tight end, the 32-year-old notched three receptions for 30 receiving yards and one REC touchdown across 17 games played last season. However, he carries a reputation for being a stout pass and run-blocker who services the Giants’ offensive line well.

Manhertz started in 11 games last time around. He was listed behind TEs Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger on New York’s depth chart, though, the New York native tied with Johnson for the most starts at the position in the previous campaign. Albeit, for the work he does at the line of scrimmage, the Canisius product will be asked to bring more of the same opposite those two offensive weapons in 2025.