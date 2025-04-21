Giants rank surprisingly high in latest pre-draft power rankings from PFF

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been among the worst teams in the NFL over the last two years. Their 3-14 record in 2024 was one of the worst in the franchise’s history as they plummeted all the way down to third in the NFL Draft order.

Ahead of what will be a crucial NFL Draft, however, the Giants have done some impressive work to improve their roster in free agency. This roster building has the outlook of New York seeming much brighter.

Giants land 20th in PFF’s latest pre-draft power rankings

Pro Football Focus’s Bradley Locker recently published his pre-draft 2025 NFL Power Rankings, where he gave the Giants a surprisingly favorable placement. The Giants landed at No. 20 in the power rankings — a marked improvement over where they had ranked at the start of the offseason.

“The Giants are picking third overall, but when considering Joe Schoen’s work in free agency, the team is actually in a solid position to be decent with a safer floor than before,” Locker argued.

The G-Men did make notable improvements to their roster this offseason. They upgraded at the sport’s most important position, adding veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

What could hold the Giants back, however, is the lack of top-end talent on their roster. They have a bona fide superstar in WR Malik Nabers, but outside of him, their playmaking group on offense is lacking star power. Defensively, they have a pair of star pass-rushers in DT Dexter Lawrence and EDGE Brian Burns, but could afford to add another elite talent.

That elite talent could come by way of the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, which has the potential to catapult the Giants even further up any post-draft power rankings. Big Blue could land one of the draft class’s top prospects in either Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter or Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter with the No. 3 overall pick, adding another top-end talent to their roster.

Their long-term outlook might suffer with that decision as they will then pass over the chance to have a first-round quarterback of the future behind Wilson and Winston. However, their ability to compete in 2025 will be increased by an immediate-impact star with the third-overall pick.

All eyes and all the pressure will be on general manager Joe Schoen to get this draft right and improve this roster. Then it will be up to head coach Brian Daboll to execute. It is a do-or-die campaign for this regime as they need to win games to save jobs in 2025.