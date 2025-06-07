Giants’ quarterback hosted ‘secret’ workouts with WR trying to revive his career

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants haven’t had many bright spots on offense in recent years, but that might be about to change.

With veteran quarterback Russell Wilson now in the fold, the energy around this group — especially Jalin Hyatt — feels different.

Wilson didn’t just show up for the job; he brought a new standard, and young players like Hyatt are buying in fast.

The 36-year-old signal caller may only be on a one-year deal, but his approach feels like someone laying a foundation.

And for Hyatt, who’s struggled to find a real role in this offense, it could be the turning point he’s waited for.

Early chemistry building behind the scenes

Before OTAs even started, Wilson was already working behind the curtain, organizing a private workout in Los Angeles.

Jalin Hyatt wasn’t just one of the guys invited — he was the focus, running routes and catching passes in California heat.

According to assistant GM Brandon Brown, Wilson didn’t stop there — he gathered skill players again in Atlanta for more sessions.

He even took the offensive line and running backs out to dinner this past week, reinforcing leadership and chemistry early.

“When you see what Russ has done since he’s got here…he’s bringing Jalin Hyatt out to L.A.,” Brown told reporters.

Hyatt’s potential hasn’t disappeared — it just needs direction

Hyatt entered the league with speed that made scouts lean forward — the kind that opens up entire halves of the field.

But in 2024, he caught just eight passes for 62 yards, a frustrating return for someone drafted to stretch defenses.

The problem wasn’t Hyatt’s skill — it was the lack of usage and a quarterback room that couldn’t maximize his strengths.

Wilson, known for his deep ball accuracy and touch, gives Hyatt the exact kind of partner his vertical game needs.

You don’t draft a race car to sit in traffic — you need an open lane and a driver who knows how to push it.

Confidence matters more than people think

Hyatt hasn’t had much reason to be confident the past two seasons, buried in a sputtering offense with no clear plan.

But now, he’s moving differently. Coaches have noticed more energy, more polish, and more trust in his routes.

Sometimes, it only takes one leader believing in you to flip the switch — and Wilson might be that guy for Hyatt.

He’s not just throwing the ball to Hyatt; he’s investing in him, and that kind of connection can spark real growth.

Wilson’s track record with receivers speaks for itself — and if he’s locked in on Hyatt, that’s not by accident.

Why this could change everything

The Giants don’t need Hyatt to be a WR1 — they just need him to be a consistent threat defenses must respect.

If he starts taking the top off coverages again, it opens lanes for Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and the run game.

Hyatt has always had the talent. Now, he has the quarterback. And finally, he has a reason to believe it’s his time.

