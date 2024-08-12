Giants Provide Malik Nabers Injury Update: ‘Sore’

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

If there’s any singular piece the New York Giants can’t afford to lose heading into the regular season, it is star rookie receiver Malik Nabers. Nabers is coming off one of the most dominant training camp performances we’ve seen in recent memory, and while he wasn’t rewarded with any targets in the team’s first preseason game, the Giants have extraordinary expectations from the 21-year-old pass catcher.

Malik Nabers: A Crucial Asset for the Giants

Over the weekend, Nabers suffered a minor left ankle sprain, forcing him to leave practice early. On Monday, head coach Brian Daboll spoke to the media, stating that Nabers was “sore” and that he’s considered day-to-day. Fortunately, the injury isn’t anything serious, but I wouldn’t expect to see Nabers for the rest of the preseason as they gear up for a Week 1 battle against the Minnesota Vikings.

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) makes a catch during warm ups before the game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nabers’ Impressive Track Record

As mentioned, Nabers is coming off one of the best college seasons ever for a receiver. He tallied 1,568 yards, including 14 touchdowns and 17.6 yards per reception. If quarterback Daniel Jones can simply get him the football, the young receiver will do the rest, and the Giants are desperately looking to enhance their passing.

Transition to a Pass-Heavy Scheme

Transitioning from a run-first style with Saquon Barkley to a pass-heavy scheme will be an interesting shift, but the Giants have been eyeing a pass-heavy attack for years and have struggled to build it.

Running Back Dynamics Post-Barkley

Barkley’s departure leaves the running back room wide open, with veteran Devin Singletary expected to command the majority of starting snaps. However, second-year back Eric Gray and rookie Tyrone Tracy looked good against the Lions last Thursday, so it is possible that both eat into some of Singletary’s snap share as the season progresses.