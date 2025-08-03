Giants preparing to expand role of receiver entering critical contract year

The New York Giants know that their offense can’t survive on Malik Nabers alone, no matter how dynamic he is.

If they want to compete in 2025, they need more than one reliable playmaker to stress opposing defenses each week.

This season, that responsibility may fall heavily on wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who is entering a pivotal contract year.

Robinson was one of the most heavily targeted receivers in football last year, collecting 132 targets and 93 receptions.

Despite that volume, he totaled just 699 yards and three touchdowns, averaging only 7.5 yards per catch—a glaring inefficiency.

For context, a short-yardage stat line like that resembles a running back’s receiving production more than a wide receiver’s.

The Giants know it’s borderline malpractice to use a player with Robinson’s athleticism primarily as a safety valve underneath coverage.

Expanding his role could open the entire offense

All summer, the Giants have been working to expand Robinson’s responsibilities in their offensive system.

They’ve moved him around the formation and given him opportunities to attack defenses beyond the line of scrimmage.

New quarterback Russell Wilson has targeted him frequently on deep crossing routes, emphasizing timing and spacing to create chunk plays.

If Robinson can consistently win in these intermediate and deep zones, it will dramatically change the dynamic of New York’s offense.

Not only would it take pressure off Malik Nabers, but it would also force defenses to respect multiple layers of the field.

Robinson’s ability to separate with quickness and burst makes him a nightmare in space, but he needs better utilization to shine.

Speed and quickness give him rare upside

At 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, Robinson isn’t built like a prototypical outside receiver, but he thrives in the open field.

His short-area acceleration and sharp change-of-direction skills allow him to gain separation quickly against both zone and man coverage.

Think of him as a sports car stuck in city traffic last year—plenty of horsepower, but no room to accelerate.

By incorporating him into downfield concepts, the Giants are finally giving him an open highway to unleash that speed.

With defenses keying heavily on Nabers, Robinson could see more favorable matchups and opportunities to create explosive plays.

A contract year adds motivation for Robinson

There’s an added layer of urgency for Robinson as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

He knows that producing at a higher level could not only help the Giants win, but also secure him a major payday.

Chemistry with Russell Wilson will be critical, and training camp has already shown signs of improved rhythm between the two.

If Robinson delivers on his potential, he could become the difference-maker that elevates New York’s passing attack in 2025.

For a Giants team searching for offensive balance, unlocking Wan’Dale Robinson might be the key to sustaining drives and finishing games.