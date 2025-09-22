Giants preparing for ‘changing of the guard’ amidst 0-3 start

The New York Giants are preparing to make significant changes after an 0-3 start to their season.

According to a source close to the team, the Giants are preparing for a “changing of the guard.”

The locker room is uneasy after the team’s disastrous start to this season. Ownership and the front office are unhappy, and changes will be made.

Giants head coach noncommittal on starting QB Russell Wilson

Shortly after I was told by my source on Monday morning that a changing of the guard was coming, head coach Brian Daboll spoke to the media.

During his conversation with the press, Daboll was noncommittal about starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

Many of the reporters in attendance at his presser indicated that they felt as though Daboll was preparing to make a change at quarterback.

“So after listening to Daboll’s entire presser, they have to be making a QB change and he’s just not ready to announce it,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic posted on X.

The Giants have lost nine of their last 10 home games, are 0-3 to start this season, and have the toughest schedule in the NFL on paper.

Rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart seems ready to make his debut, and the Giants, eager to make changes, could be preparing the rookie for the moment.