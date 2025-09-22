Giants’ head coach non-committal on Russell Wilson continuing as starting quarterback

The New York Giants are “evaluating everything” after an embarrassing Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and that includes a potential quarterback change.

Giants are considering making a quarterback change

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was non-committal on Russell Wilson continuing as the team’s starter when speaking to the media on Monday.

“We’re going through the tape right now and will evaluate everything,” Daboll told the media when asked if he was considering a change at quarterback (h/t SNY).

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cries from the fans grew deafeningly loud on Sunday night as they chanted “We want Dart” during halftime.

Wilson struggled to get the passing game going against Kansas City despite coming off a 450-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Jaxson Dart could become the Giants’ QB1 soon

Now sitting at 0-3, the Giants are contemplating turning things over to rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

Dart has received minimal playing time this season, seeing the field in specific personnel packages, and has yet to throw his first career passing attempt.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dart did, however, look impressive enough in the preseason and summer practices to earn the second-string quarterback role behind Wilson on the regular-season depth chart.

With the 3-0 Los Angeles Chargers coming to town next weekend, the Giants need to consider any and all changes to help them turn things around this season. Dart could be their answer as Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen feel their seats begin to heat up.