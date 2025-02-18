Giants predicted to land game-changing veteran wide receiver in free agency

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The New York Giants could upgrade their offense in 2025 by acquiring an established veteran wide receiver this offseason.

Giants linked to star free agent WR Keenan Allen

Sportsnaut’s Andre Buller-Russ suggested that the Giants make a play for free agent star wide receiver Keenan Allen to accelerate their franchise turnaround (h/t The Sporting News’ Aaliyan Mohammed):

“The Giants will be hunting for a long-term QB solution this offseason, but fourth-year general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll need to win now,” wrote Buller-Russ. “That means they’ll be prioritizing high-level veteran upgrades such as Russell Wilson and receiver Keenan Allen.”

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Allen could be pivotal opposite Giants star Malik Nabers

The 32-year-old pass catcher has gone for 1,000 or more receiving yards six times in his career. Allen did not meet that standard in 2024, yet still put up a strong 744 REC yards for the Chicago Bears.

The 12-year veteran would bring stellar hands to New York’s wide receiver room. His 68.1 percent career catch rate testifies to his reliability to snag passes. Allen could provide the same efficiency that Wan’Dale Robinson does, with a higher potential for volume yardage and big plays, as seen by his 3.1-yard advantage per reception from a season ago.

Moreso, Allen could also be a key veteran presence that helps ascending young star Malik Nabers refine his game. The North Carolina native would bring stability to a Giants locker room that has had its moments of infamy over the last two seasons. On a shorter-termed deal of around $10-12 million per year, New York would make a sound investment. There’s not much to dislike about a pairing of this sort.