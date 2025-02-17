Giants might not have to pay a premium to trade up for 1st-overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are trying their best to land a franchise quarterback this offseason. The only problem is, after a costly win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, they hold the No. 3 overall pick with two quarterback-needy teams picking ahead of them in the 2025 NFL Draft.

At one point, the Giants were in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall pick. That dream was spoiled, though, and now Big Blue no longer holds its own destiny in its hands at the quarterback position. However, the dream of picking first overall might still be alive after one NFL insider projected a relatively affordable price tag to trade up into the top spot in the draft.

Giants might not have to pay much of a premium to trade up to first overall pick

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan recently did a deep dive into the recent trades of the NFL Draft, exploring what the possible price tag would be if the Giants decided to trade up for the first-overall pick. The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft but have made it clear that they are open for business and completely willing to trade the pick.

“Tennessee has an open mind with the first pick, sources say,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. In lieu of this report, Raanan projected what the potential price tag would be for the Giants to move up from No. 3 to No. 1.

“According to a modern draft chart based on approximate value, the No. 1 overall pick is equal to No. 3 and a mid-third-round pick,” Raanan explained in his deep dive. “But in order for the Giants to move up for a quarterback, it would likely take slightly more. There is generally a surcharge or premium to trade up for quarterbacks.

“Still, the Giants’ first and second-round picks (Nos. 3 and 34) provide similar or more value than the top pick based on most modern draft charts. Even the Giants’ third-round pick (No. 66) and perhaps a 2026 second-round pick might provide enough value, if packaged with No. 3 overall, for the Titans to make such a move if they are not smitten with Ward or Sanders and want to defer their QB decision another year. This is likely what it would take for the Giants to make such a move — No. 3 overall and Day 2 picks.”

If Raanan’s projections prove to be true, the Giants might be able to move up the two spots in the draft to pick first overall with an offer of two third-round draft picks. General manager Joe Schoen has made it clear that he intends to find the Giants’ next franchise quarterback this offseason. His historic propensity for completing trades makes a move up to first overall an entirely realistic idea. Whether or not he would be willing to pay the premium that it would cost to land the No. 1 pick remains to be seen, though. However, two Day 2 draft picks are hardly a premium in today’s trade market.

Who would the Giants target with the first-overall pick?

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Picking first overall would give the Giants their pick of the litter. However, one prospect in particular stands out as the potential target in such a blockbuster move: Miami QB Cam Ward. The Heisman Trophy finalist is the consensus top quarterback in this year’s draft class and is not expected to last until the Giants are on the clock with the third-overall pick. As a result, if he is the potential franchise quarterback that Schoen desires to land on draft night, he might need to execute a trade in order to make it happen.

If the Giants are unable to execute a deal for the first-overall pick, they will still be positioned to land a game-changing prospect third overall. They will still have a chance of landing the class’s next-best quarterback prospect, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Or they could take the best non-quarterback available, either Heisman Trophy-winning CB/WR Travis Hunger, or elite Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter.

Regardless of whether or not the Giants trade up for the first-overall pick in the draft, they should walk out of Round 1 with an exciting young talent. If they do trade up to pick No. 1, though, they will have the opportunity to land their next franchise quarterback with no fear of him being stolen before they are on the clock.