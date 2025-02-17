Giants’ ‘dream scenario’ offseason projection pairs controversial wide receiver and quarterback together

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Every fan and analyst has their own idea of what a “dream offseason” would look like for the New York Giants. However, every projection has to see the Giants check two tasks off their priority list: they need to find a franchise quarterback and they need to add another playmaker.

Which quarterback and which playmaker the Giants should add is up for debate. However, one recent projection paired two controversial additions together to form the Giants’ “dream scenario” offseason.

PFF details Giants’ “dream scenario” offseason

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently detailed one “dream scenario” for each NFL franchise, listing the ideal free-agent signings and first-round draft picks for every team. For the Giants, Cameron projected two controversial additions to the Giants’ offense as a dream scenario:

Free-Agent Signing: WR Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans

First-Round Draft Pick: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

While both Stefon Diggs and Shedeur Sanders would be upgrades for the Giants’ offense on paper, both players bring with them plenty of controversy.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Diggs has earned a reputation in recent seasons for being a bit erratic as his sideline temperament and behavior seemingly resulted in his trade away from the Buffalo Bills. As a result, Giants fans are a little afraid of what his attitude would be like on a football team coming off a 3-14 season. Diggs is also coming off a torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2024 season in Week 8, making his future impact and ability to perform a bit unknown.

Sanders, meanwhile, is widely viewed as one of the top two quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class. However, not everyone is convinced he is worthy of being selected with a top-three pick. He currently ranks No. 42 on PFF’s Big Board and No. 25 on Dane Brugler of The Athletic’s Big Board. There would be plenty of analysts who view the Giants’ selection of Sanders with the third-overall pick as a major reach on a prospect whose talent doesn’t match the value of his draft stock.

Stefon Diggs and Shedeur Sanders could solve major needs for the Giants

However, despite the controversy that surrounds Diggs and Sanders, it’s hard to argue against the potential upgrades each player could provide to the Giants’ offense.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Diggs might not be the former first-team All-Pro playmaker he once was, but he was still performing at a high level prior to his injury in 2024. He totaled 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns through eight games. Playing alongside Malik Nabers as the Giants’ No. 2 receiving option could allow Diggs to keep playing at a high level.

Sanders doesn’t receive the most favorable draft projections, but there are still many who believe he has the potential to become a franchise quarterback at the next level. After all, it is hard to argue against his production, as Sanders put up an impressive stat line in 2024, completing a nation-leading 74.0% of his passes for 4,134 yards and a 37-10 TD-INT ratio.

Drafting Sanders and signing Diggs would fill two major holes in the Giants’ offense. Sanders would give the G-Men a young, high-upside rookie to attempt to develop into a franchise quarterback. Diggs would give that rookie quarterback an experienced and sure-handed pass-catcher to help ease the pressure off Nabers as the leader in the passing attack.

Both Diggs and Sanders would be risky acquisitions. However, the Giants need to take risks in order to forge a brighter future for the franchise entering 2025. Jobs are on the line this season, increasing the pressure to perform to the next level for the Giants’ top brass.