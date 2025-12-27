The Giants are desperate for a steady, culture-defining leader to pull the franchise out of a decade-long abyss, and Mike Tomlin’s legendary stability represents the exact organizational reset New York requires.

While Tomlin’s historic streak of 19 seasons without a losing record remains intact, his lack of recent playoff success in Pittsburgh could finally open the door for a blockbuster trade to East Rutherford. If the Steelers are ready for a change, Big Blue must be aggressive in pursuing a coach of Tomlin’s caliber to anchor their rebuilding efforts and command the New York spotlight.

The algorithm hides the best Giants news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat on the coaching search.

Could Mike Tomlin be on his way out of Pittsburgh?

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

All season long, there has been chatter that Mike Tomlin could be nearing the end of his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tomlin has been with the Steelers for nearly two decades now and has gone 19 straight seasons without a losing record.

Despite this unprecedented success, another first-round postseason exit could prompt a sudden change in Pittsburgh. Tomlin’s teams have failed to find playoff success despite consistent appearances in the bracket, and that lack of wins in January has fans and analysts calling his future into question.

But if the Steelers do decide it’s time to turn a new leaf and move on from Tomlin, he could immediately shoot to the top of the Giants’ head coaching candidate list.

Tomlin would immediately shoot to the top of the Giants’ list of candidates

The Giants would love to have a head coach like Mike Tomlin: a steady, culture-defining leader who commands immediate respect in the locker room and provides the kind of organizational stability that has eluded East Rutherford for years.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

For nearly two decades, Tomlin has not only kept the Steelers relevant, but he has maintained their status as a winning franchise. He coached them to a Super Bowl victory in 2008-09 and has clinched a playoff berth in 12 of the 18 seasons he has completed (and is likely to make it 13/19 this year).

Meanwhile, the Giants have spent the last decade falling into a dark abyss. The Giants have recorded a 61–117–1 record since the start of the 2015-16 season and have made the playoffs just twice since the 2011-12 season, with only one playoff win.

A lack of head coaching stability since the departure of Tom Coughlin has spiraled the organization out of control. Stability is what they are searching for, and it is exactly what Tomlin would bring — in the unlikely event that he even becomes available.

Will Tomlin be available this offseason?

It is a long shot that the Steelers would outright fire Tomlin, especially after another winning season. However, he has had his name brought up in trade discussions in the past.

The Steelers reportedly declined to trade Tomlin to the Chicago Bears in January 2025. However, one year later, could another early playoff exit make Pittsburgh more inclined to listen to offers?

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

It is also worth noting that Tomlin’s contract features a no-trade clause, giving him the ability to block any move the Steelers could make. If the Steelers want to trade Tomlin, and if the Giants want to trade for Tomlin, both parties need his blessing to execute any such deal.

Tomlin’s lack of playoff success could prompt a change

Tomlin’s impressive regular season record (192–113–2 (.629)) makes his postseason record stand out as even more disappointing (8–11 (.421)).

Since the team’s 2016 AFC Championship Game appearance, the Steelers have yet to record a postseason victory, making Tomlin the coach with second longest playoff win drought in NFL history, only behind Marvin Lewis.

The Steelers have had some elite rosters on the field in that stretch, but have not been able to beat the gauntlet of AFC opponents they face in January.

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

If a similar story is written at the start of the 2026 season, the Steelers’ organization could finally be fed up with the lack of playoff success and could subsequently consider moving in a new direction with new leadership.

The Giants, meanwhile, should have the Steelers’ number on speed dial to be prepared for the unlikely event in which they demonstrate a willingness to move on from Tomlin.

Tomlin would immediately elevate the Giants’ floor and be the master communicator they need, who can navigate the intense New York media spotlight, connect with the locker room and players, and keep the team competitive and motivated, even during rebuilding years or through significant roster turnover.

It has been a long time since the Giants had a head coach of Tomlin’s caliber. If he becomes available, they need to be aggressive.