The New York Giants still hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft (though that could change after this weekend’s game). But with Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza projected to go first overall, the Giants might find themselves in an ideal trade-down situation.

Giants trade down with the Dolphins in latest PFF Mock Draft

In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus, Gordon McGuinness had the Giants trading down from first overall with the Miami Dolphins, moving all the way back to pick No. 10 for a haul of future draft capital.

Mock Trade:

Dolphins Receive: No. 1 overall pick (Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza)

Giants Receive: No. 10 (OSU S Caleb Downs), No. 44, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick

Moving back to the bottom of the top 10 would be a tough sell, but gaining two top-50 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft might be enough to entice the Giants to move down. The 2027 NFL Draft is projected to be incredibly strong.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Giants don’t need a quarterback, as Jaxson Dart has been impressive throughout his rookie season. So they can comfortably move down from first-overall and allow someone else to take prized Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the pick.

The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, are in dire straits. They benched QB Tua Tagovailoa this season and are ready to reboot the position, but have limited cap space to bring in a veteran. Drafting a quarterback would be ideal, but they would likely need to move up in the draft to do so, as they have in this mock draft.

Ultimately, though, the Giants would likely want to get more from the Dolphins in a deal that moves them back nine spots. Teams have given up more for less of a jump up the draft order in the past.

Caleb Downs could fix the Giants’ broken secondary

The Giants invested nearly $100 million into their secondary in the 2025 offseason but have yet to see positive returns on those investments. The signings of S Jevon Holland and CB Paulson Adebo have not had the impact that was desired.

Caleb Downs, however, is an elite collegiate talent who could step in as an immediate difference maker and help repair what is a broken defensive backfield.

Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His versatility, ball skills, and ability to make plays against the run could be just what the doctor orders to heal the Giants’ defense.

In 2025, Downs was an All-American for the second consecutive season after totaling 60 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two pass defenses in 13 games. He is currently the No. 1 overall player on PFF’s 2026 Big Board.

The Giants need instant difference-makers on defense. The unit has plummeted to the bottom of the league.

Trading down from the first-overall pick, landing a haul of assets, and an elite defensive prospect could be the ideal scenario for the Giants.