Giants’ Phil Simms reflects on legendary Super Bowl XXI performance: ‘I was not nervous’

The New York Giants are four-time Super Bowl champions. Their first Lombardi Trophy came home in 1986 when they defeated the John Elway-led Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI.

That game will forever be remembered for a legendary performance from former Giants quarterback Phil Simms.

Simms broke records in that game as he turned in a nearly perfect performance to help Big Blue lift the Lombardi.

In a new episode of VICE TV’s NFL Classics: After Further Review, Simms reflected on Super Bowl XXI with NFL Network personality Kyle Brandt and legendary sports radio voice Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.

The three reexamined one of the NFL’s most iconic games through the eyes of the player. Simms shared memories and insights into the game, the days leading up, and his iconic “We’re going to Disney World” ad in the post-game.

The episode airs at 9 PM ET on Wednesday, October 8th, on VICE TV.

The moment wasn’t too big for Phil Simms

Brandt asked Simms what the anticipation was like leading up to the big game and how it might have affected him when he finally took the field.

“I was not too nervous,” Simms told Brandt and Russo.

The cool, calm, collected Simms threw for 268 passing yards with a 3-0 TD-INT ratio, an incredible 88% completion percentage, and a 150.9 passer rating.

Credit: Bob Deutsch-Imagn Images

Peyton Manning calls Super Bowl XXI “The Phil Simms Game” NFL Classics: After Further Review is also produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. Manning speaks at the beginning of the episode, reflecting on Super Bowl XXI. “‘It’s hard to look back on this game as anything but The Phil Simms Game,'” Manning said. Manning’s recollection of the game perfectly set the stage for Simms, Russo, and Brandt to take an informative and personal stroll down memory lane.

Simms makes the case for a Super Bowl Defensive MVP

Simms praised the Giants’ Big Blue Wrecking Crew defense for their efforts in helping win that Super Bowl. But it was the legendary Carl Banks who received the highest praise from Simms.

“We need to start giving defensive MVPs in Super Bowls. Carl Banks was unbelievable in that game,” Simms said. “Carl Banks is one of the most underrated linebackers in the history of the NFL.”

Banks was spectacular in Super Bowl XXI. He racked up 14 total tackles, including 10 solo tackles, with 4 of those tackles being for a loss. Banks was instrumental in the Giants’ win over the Broncos.

Credit: Bob Deutsch-Imagn Images

