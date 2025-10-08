Giants’ shifty running back set to return for Week 6 vs Eagles

The New York Giants are getting a significant reinforcement on the offensive side of the ball. Second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. will play on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing the last two games due to a dislocated shoulder suffered in Week 3.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. will play in Week 6

Tracy opened the season as the Giants’ starting running back. After suffering a dislocated shoulder against the Chiefs in Week 3, that role has been usurped.

While Tracy has been sidelined, rookie RB Cam Skattebo has taken over the backfield. The fourth-round pick out of Arizona State has proven to be an explosive play generator and a tackle-breaking machine. Skattebo has 240 yards and two touchdowns rushing on the season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But Tracy is still a talented, young running back who can help carry the load for Big Blue this season. The tandem of him and Skattebo should be exciting to watch.

Tracy can help the Giants in the passing game

With the Giants being so thin at wide receiver, there is an opportunity here for Tracy to get more involved as a pass-catcher this week.

Tracy was a wide receiver for the majority of his collegiate career. He only transitioned to playing running back during his final season in college. Prior to that, he was a receiver and had racked up 113 receptions for 1,201 yards and five touchdowns across 52 career games.

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Tracy’s pass-catching experience could be utilized more frequently this week. He could see targets out of the backfield or even split out wide at receiver, which he has done on select occasions in the past.

Regardless, getting Tracy back will be a major boost for this Giants offense that has been ravaged by injuries.