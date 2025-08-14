Giants’ pass-rusher taking ‘no days off’ as he aims for new heights in 2025

The New York Giants’ defensive line is aiming to be one of the best in the NFL this season. The unit features two Pro Bowl talents in Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns, and two former top-five picks in Kayvon Thibodeaux and rookie Abdul Carter.

The talent on this defensive line is evident. But so is the leadership. Burns, entering his second season with the team, is taking it upon himself to lead by example as he aims to elevate his game to new heights.

Brian Burns’s work ethic is making an impression on his Giants teammates

Burns spoke to the media on Wednesday following an impressive day of joint practice with the New York Jets. He explained that he is practicing tirelessly because, this year, he wants to do things he has never done before.

“I’m trying to take my game to a level it’s never been. That requires me doing things I never did,” he said.

Rookie Abdul Carter offered praise for Burns, explaining that the veteran’s strong work ethic and ability to fight through adversity are apparent.

“It’s just no days off,” Carter said about Burns leading by example while playing through an ailment (h/t Giants.com). “That’s our mentality. That’s how we try to do it. Everybody’s going through something. Everybody’s hurt. Everybody’s banged up. You just have to come out here and push through it.”

Burns is aiming to elevate his game to new heights this season

Burns appeared on the injury report frequently last season. He dealt with injuries to his groin, Achilles, and neck, and other minor ailments. And yet, he still managed to start all 17 games.

Last season, Burns was on the field for a whopping 866 snaps (79% of the Giants’ defensive snaps). He played through injuries and totaled 8.5 sacks with a career-high 71 combined tackles and 17 tackles for loss, which tied his career high from 2022.

It was an impressive first season in the Big Apple for Burns, but he is determined to achieve much more this time around. Cracking the double-digit sack threshold will be one primary goal for Burns, and considering all the talent that now surrounds him on the defensive line, his odds of achieving that goal are increased.