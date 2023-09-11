Giants: One small silver lining from blowout loss to Cowboys

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants faced a brutal defeat against the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday night’s Week 1 match-up. While the loss was undoubtedly a harsh welcome to the new season, a couple of rookie cornerbacks, Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins, provided some glimmers of hope.

Rookie Cornerbacks Shine: The Cases of Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins

Certainly, individual accomplishments don’t erase the overall disappointing performance. However, these young players did offer a small silver lining. Banks, a first-round pick from Maryland, was on the field for 25 snaps before being sidelined due to cramps. He’s showing promising signs for the upcoming Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Banks registered one tackle and denied any receptions on two targets, although he did incur a penalty.

Deonte Banks: A Rising Star?

The Giants are optimistic that Banks could be a pivotal player this season. His strong rookie showing could make it easier for the team to move on from Adoree Jackson, who commands a $19 million salary and is on an expiring contract.

Tre Hawkins: A Lesson Learned

Hawkins, on the other hand, managed to secure five tackles and surrendered only one reception for 19 yards. He also accrued two penalties, including a crucial one involving a deep ball to veteran receiver Brandin Cooks. The encounter served as a valuable learning experience for the 23-year-old from Old Dominion.

Looking Ahead: Matchup Against the Cardinals

Hawkins‘ performance has solidified his starting spot for next week’s game against the Cardinals, who are facing offensive challenges of their own, far worse than Dallas’.

A Defensive Struggle: Giants’ Defensive Front Underperforms

Dak Prescott may have only thrown for 143 yards, but the Cowboys still managed to rush for an impressive 122 yards. The Giants’ defensive front was virtually powerless in stopping the Cowboys’ ground game.

Offensive Woes: Mistakes That Cost the Game

The root of the Giants’ defeat, however, was their offensive play. Multiple errors from the offense put the defense in an untenable position.

Rookie Cornerbacks: A Glimmer of Hope

In spite of the challenges, it was uplifting to see rookies like Banks perform well under pressure. Even if that’s not saying much in the context of a losing team, it’s something the Giants can potentially build upon as they look to rebound in Week 2.

Stay tuned for more insights as the New York Giants try to recover from a rocky start and look ahead to future matchups.