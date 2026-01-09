As the New York Giants navigate a franchise-altering head coaching search, a clear hierarchy is beginning to emerge within the front office. Hiring John Harbaugh is clearly priority No. 1 for Big Blue, but what’s their Plan B?

Giants Tab Kevin Stefanski as John Harbaugh Fall-Back Option

Credit: Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images, Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, it appears as though former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is the Giants’ backup option if they miss out on Harbaugh.

“Kevin Stefanski checks in behind Harbaugh,” Hughes posted on X on Friday afternoon. “Don’t think that’s an insult to anyone. Reminds me of #Jets pursuing Derek Carr, but knowing things would change if they could get Aaron Rodgers.”

This post followed up on another one where Hughes reported that the Giants were “going all-in” to secure Harbaugh.

“Harbaugh, as said when he was let go, is #Giants No. 1 and they’re going all-in to get him, I’m told,” Hughes posted. “Would be a huge hire that can reset direction of franchise.”

Both Harbaugh and Stefanski are viewed among the top candidates in this cycle thanks to their prior experience — a trait the Giants clearly covet. Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is also slated to interview with the franchise early next week.

Interest in Stefanski Highlights Giants’ Desire for Experience

While the eyes of the NFL world are fixed on the John Harbaugh Sweepstakes, Big Blue is lining up their contingency plans. General manager Joe Schoen and ownership are swinging for the fences, but the Plan B for the next leader of this locker room is already taking a definitive shape.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harbaugh remains the undisputed white whale in this cycle. He brings a level of veteran stability and a winning pedigree that is desperately needed for a team that has struggled for consistency over the last decade.

However, should the Harbaugh pursuit fall through, the Giants have identified Stefanski as their primary Plan B. Stefanski, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year (2020, 2023), has proven he can win under difficult circumstances, leading the Browns to the playoffs multiple times despite a revolving door at the quarterback position.

The interest in Stefanski underscores a desire for a proven winner who can maximize offensive output. During his tenure in Cleveland, Stefanski’s units have consistently ranked near the top of the league in rushing efficiency, and his ability to adapt his playbook—as seen in 2023 when he won 11 games with four different starting quarterbacks—makes him an incredibly attractive candidate.

Whether it’s the home-run hire in Harbaugh or the calculated stability of Stefanski, the Giants are clearly prioritizing experience and a track record of success in this pivotal coaching search.