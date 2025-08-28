Giants’ offensive playmaker secretely dealing with injury

The New York Giants made their final roster decisions at tight end, but questions remain about health and depth.

Fans expected Daniel Bellinger’s $3.4 million salary to put him on the chopping block, yet he survived the cuts.

The team values his blocking reliability, seeing him as an anchor behind a starter who suddenly faces unexpected uncertainty.

Theo Johnson’s injury raises quiet concerns

Theo Johnson was supposed to be the clear playmaker in this unit, but his status is quietly becoming unsettling.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Johnson hasn’t been on the field since the second preseason contest.

He missed practice again on Wednesday, adding to speculation that he’s dealing with something more persistent than minor soreness.

This absence looms large, considering Johnson’s importance to an offense searching for consistency and big plays in the passing game.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A rookie season that teased potential

Last season, Johnson flashed the promise that made him a fourth-round pick and a budding centerpiece for Brian Daboll’s offense.

He caught 29 passes, showing reliable hands with a 67.4 percent reception rate, and totaled 331 yards with one touchdown.

At just 24 years old, the hope is for Johnson to make a second-year leap and become a legitimate offensive weapon.

Yet injuries have a way of slowing development, and the Giants know how fragile breakout potential can quickly become.

Daniel Bellinger finds a new role

Bellinger’s presence provides stability, especially with his blocking ability that doesn’t always appear on highlight reels but matters deeply.

Keeping him was less about explosive production and more about protecting quarterbacks and anchoring the running game efficiently.

His role, while less glamorous, could prove even more essential if Johnson’s injury lingers into meaningful games this season.

Sometimes the most valuable players aren’t the stars, but the ones who quietly keep the machine running smoothly.

A depth chart rounded out with insurance

Chris Manhertz and Thomas Fidone round out the position group, each offering insurance in case the situation grows more difficult.

Manhertz brings experience as a seasoned veteran blocker, while Fidone’s upside as a seventh-round rookie gives the Giants flexibility.

Neither projects as a game-changer, but both are important when you consider the grind of a seventeen-game NFL season.

It’s a reminder that NFL depth charts are like puzzle pieces — one missing part can throw off the entire picture.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Giants’ offensive hopes tied to Johnson’s recovery

If Theo Johnson gets healthy, this group could shift from average to quietly dangerous, balancing blocking with real pass-catching upside.

His development represents one of the Giants’ best chances to elevate an offense still searching for dynamic playmakers.

But for now, his absence leaves a cloud hanging over the optimism, and the team is left waiting for clarity.

The Giants may have filled their roster, but at tight end, they’re still waiting for answers more than solutions.