Giants’ offensive line could expose new quarterback’s biggest weakness

The New York Giants added Russell Wilson under center this offseason, giving the offense an experienced veteran quarterback to call the shots.

At 36 years old, Wilson might not be the elite talent he once was, but he is still a quality starter who throws the deep ball as well as anyone. However, one glaring weakness in Wilson’s game could become troublesome for the Giants’ lackluster offensive line.

Russell Wilson is a sack-prone quarterback

According to John Schmeelk of Giants.com, over the past five seasons, Wilson’s 8.7% sack rate is tied for eighth-highest.

Wilson takes too many sacks — a worrying weakness considering the struggles that New York’s offensive line has had in recent seasons.

In 2024, the Giants surrendered 48 sacks, which was the 11th-most in the NFL. While not exactly ranking where the unit ultimately wants to be, it was a major step in the right direction.

In 2023, the Giants surrendered the most sacks in the NFL, letting the quarterback get brought down 85 times. That was the most sacks surrendered by a team since 1970.

The Giants’ offensive line has been a weakness for the better part of the last decade. Though they showed progress in 2024, the insertion of a sack-prone quarterback like Wilson could spell trouble.

The Giants need to mitigate the sacks they surrender in 2025

The hope is that the Giants’ offensive line will be healthier this season, leading to a more efficient campaign. LT Andrew Thomas played in only six games last season. Without Thomas on the field, the offensive line struggled to hold up.

Protecting Wilson’s blindside will be crucial, which is why Thomas being on the field is so important.

However, also important will be Big Blue’s quick-passing game. Head coach Brian Daboll dials up a lot of quick passes in order to get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands before the rush can get home.

Deploying this passing strategy should help Wilson avoid sacks and get the ball in the hands of his playmakers on time.