Giants oddly bench 2nd year corner in loss to Steelers

The New York Giants won’t be rolling with Deonte Banks as their starting cornerback moving forward, as the team decided to bench him following their 26-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

Giants CB Deonte Banks called out for poor effort & immaturity amid benching

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic (via the New York Times), Giants head coach Brian Daboll shed light on the lineup decision, and star linebacker Brian Burns gave his teammates a reality check amid their struggles:

“Just thought during that series needed a little bit more,” Daboll said. “Had a conversation with him and went with the other guys.”

“The team needs to grow up,” outside linebacker Brian Burns said.

Banks’ potential has not translated through 8 games of the season

In eight games played, Banks has six passes defended and one forced fumble. He yet to come away with an interception, though, and has earned a paltry 55.7 player grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 145th out of 201 players at his position league-wide. Individually, he owns a similar 56.4 coverage grade from PFF, coming in at 140th overall.

That being said, his other numbers give cause to pause. Banks is allowing pass-catchers to convert 70.7 percent of the time, ranking No. 78 overall, and has also allowed 383 receiving yards, placing him at No. 87 among his peers. Coach Daboll has not liked what he’s seen from his second-year defensive back. While he’s demoted, the Maryland product could find his way back into the starting lineup behind the mere 1.2 yards of target separation he’s limited his matchups to in the 2024 campaign.

The young Giants could benefit from LB Brian Burns’ harsh criticism

As for Burns, his urge for the Giants to grow up could spark the team at a critical point in the year. Though they are 2-6, New York is only 1.5 games back from the 3-4 Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East standings.

Unless they go on a tear in their final nine games, the playoffs will likely be a long shot for the G-Men, but their young unit, at an average age of 25.70-years-old, could take something from their veteran Pro Bowler that could help them close the season effectively and create building blocks for the future, Banks included.