Giants have made yet another catastrophic mistake at left tackle

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants have developed a reputation for poor decision-making, whether it’s committing to a volatile quarterback or drafting players only to hinder their growth with inadequate development. This has been the storyline for the team over the past few years, and on a game-by-game basis, the Giants continue to make questionable choices. One of the latest examples lies at the left tackle position, where Andrew Thomas was shut down for the season with a foot injury.

Inconsistent Choices at Left Tackle Following Thomas’s Injury

Since Thomas’s injury, the Giants have scrambled to find a solution at left tackle. Initially, they turned to mid-round project Josh Ezeudu, who has struggled to progress in the NFL over his first few years. In Week 8, however, against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Prime Time and facing an elite pass rush, the Giants chose to start Chris Hubbard, who was signed off the 49ers’ practice squad less than two weeks prior.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hubbard has accumulated 4,134 snaps in his career, bringing experience from stints with Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Tennessee, and now New York. However, his experience is primarily at right tackle, with 3,439 snaps on the right side and only 198 snaps at left tackle.

On Monday, Hubbard logged 70 snaps at left tackle and allowed a staggering 12 pressures, including five hurries, six quarterback hits, and a sack. Despite his positive run-blocking grade, the 33-year-old veteran proved a devastating choice in pass protection, contributing to four sacks and 12 quarterback hits on the night.

Ezeudu’s Limited Readiness and the Giants’ Running Game Focus

While Ezeudu may not be a fully reliable option, he might have fared better than Hubbard in pass protection. However, the Giants clearly had a run-heavy game plan, using Hubbard for his experience in the ground game.

Fortunately, this strategy yielded results, with Tyrone Tracy carrying the ball 20 times for 145 yards and a touchdown—a run that came through the left side, where Hubbard did make a positive impact. Still, the Giants cannot win games solely on the ground, and they have not recorded a receiving touchdown since Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Depth and Development Failures Continue to Cost the Giants

General Manager Joe Schoen’s attempts to find a competent swing tackle have fallen short. While the Giants have invested time in developing Ezeudu to potentially fill that role, it’s clear he is not yet ready for such a responsibility. The lack of depth and quality in their offensive line remains a glaring issue, underscoring deeper problems in their developmental approach.

The Giants’ challenges in developing talent in the trenches have been a major obstacle, leaving them ill-prepared to handle injuries and continually exposing their roster’s limitations. As they push forward into a season of diminishing returns, the Giants must confront these developmental failures to avoid repeating the same cycle in future years.