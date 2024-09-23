Giants noncommittal on veteran kicker starting in Week 4

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The New York Giants appear to be considering other options at kicker while Graham Gano remains out with a hamstring injury. Head coach Brian Daboll was reportedly noncommittal toward veteran kicker Greg Joseph remaining as the kicker for Thursday’s Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Greg Joseph missed a critical field goal in Week 3

Joseph, 30, was signed by the Giants immediately following Gano’s injury that he suffered in Week 2, which left New York without a placekicker for the game against the Washington Commanders and was a critical factor in their 21-18 defeat. Joseph made his debut with the G-men in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, a game in which the Giants were able to come away with their first victory of the season by a score of 21-15.

Joseph was 3-for-3 on his extra point attempts but missed a 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter that would have put the Giants up by two scores. Luckily for him, New York’s defense held on and they were able to secure the win despite the miss.

“We’ll sit down and talk personnel stuff later today,” Daboll said via Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina. “But again, you’d like him obviously to make that kick. He didn’t, but he’s done a good job when he was here in practice and we’ll talk about what we’re gonna do here.”

The Giants will evaluate their options at kicker for Week 4

The Giants are clearly evaluating whether or not Joseph should remain the guy until Gano returns from injured reserve. They need the special teams to perform at a better level if they want to get their season back on track. Kicker Jude McAtamney is also a candidate to be the team’s kicker for Week 4.

More will be known about the Giants’ plans at kicker later this week, which could be different than this past week. Regardless, the Giants once again find themselves scrambling for kicking options with Gano on the shelf.