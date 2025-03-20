Giants nearly bottom out in PFF’s latest power rankings

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fans and analysts alike are feeling down on the New York Giants entering 2025 despite what’s been a successful offseason thus far. The Giants upgraded some key positions of need in free agency, however, coming off a disastrous 3-14 season in 2024, have they done enough to rise up the ranks in the NFL?

Giants rank 31st in PFF’s latest Power Rankings

Despite their offseason upgrades, the Giants are still ranking near the bottom of the NFL in nearly every outlet’s power rankings. Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has them coming in at No. 31 overall:

“As it stands, Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback on the Giants’ roster,” Cameron explained. “While rumors of a potential trade for Aaron Rodgers have gained traction, no deal has been reached, leaving New York in a difficult spot as viable options continue to come off the board.

“If the Giants hope to be competitive in 2025, much will depend on their defensive upgrades. The team made a major investment in the secondary, signing Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo to contracts worth a combined $99 million over the next three seasons.”

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The lack of a proven quarterback on the Giants’ roster is going to keep them near the bottom of the NFL. In 2023, the Giants had four quarterbacks enter the lineup, combining for a 15-13 TD-INT ratio across 17 games. They dealt with arguably the worst quarterback play of any team in the league last season. They need to stabilize the position with an adequate starting veteran.

Additionally, the Giants’ offensive line still has question marks. They didn’t add any talent their nor in the playmaker department in free agency either. Plus, despite their best efforts to upgrade the unit, their defense still has some question marks coming off an inconsistent 2024 season.

How can the Giants rise in the next rankings?

If the Giants want to rise up the rankings and be viewed as a competitive team in the NFL, they need to solve their quarterback dilemma. Whether they achieve that by signing Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, or Joel Flacco, it needs to be done.

Thankfully, the Giants are positioned well to land a top talent in the 2025 NFL Draft. They hold the No. 3 overall pick in the first round which could be used to find a long-term answer at quarterback or to add one of the draft class’s best, instant-impact prospects.