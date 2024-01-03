Giants named a potential match for former Super Bowl-winning QB

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback talk is heavy on the New York Giants‘ proverbial mind with a big offseason coming up. The latest name added to the mix is Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson.

The former 2014 Super Bowl champion is anticipating a divorce from the Broncos this Spring. As a result, Wilson could land on the Giants’ doorstep shortly after, as James Dudko of Heavy Sports mentioned.

Russell Wilson Has Not Been Put in the Best Position to Excel With the Broncos

Wilson was benched in Denver’s 16-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 and contract negotiations are rumored to have influenced Broncos head coach Sean Payton in his decision-making.

Prior to putting on a Broncos uniform, Wilson was a perennial MVP candidate with the Seattle Seahawks. Since, he’s compiled an 11-19 record over two seasons in the Mile High City, and has put up the fewest passing yards (3,070) of his career.

The marriage between Wilson and the Broncos has not worked out, but that doesn’t mean it can’t with the Giants. The dual-threat talent is still only 35 years old, giving him a handful of years to compete at a high level by today’s health and longevity standards.

Can Wilson Lead The Giants Back to the Super Bowl at 35 Years of Age?

The Giants are in need of ball security and Wilson’s 26-8 TD-INT ratio would remedy that situation. Presently, Big Blue has three passers who all have a strong claim to own the starting role in 2024, be it Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, and Tommy DeVito.

The upcoming 2024 NFL Draft could see the Giants select a top quarterback prospect such as this year’s Heisman Trophy winner Jaden Daniels. Given that the draft comes a month after Wilson’s forecasted free agency, the front office has the option to bring Wilson on board, move one or more of their current quarterbacks and opt to bolster their offensive line in the first round.

Monetarily, the Giants have a payroll of $127.04 million in 2024, which they’ll have to monitor closely. Wilson’s experience, winning pedigree, and ability to make plays in the pocket and when scrambling are worthy of entertaining come March.