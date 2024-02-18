Giants mock trade to land star 49ers wide receiver

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After a disappointing 2023 season, the New York Giants must make major enhancements to their offense in the upcoming offseason. Exploring a potential trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be a valuable option for the Giants.

Rumors have swirled about Aiyuk’s potential dissatisfaction in San Francisco, with speculation that he may be looking for a new team.

Aiyuk is undeniably talented and has the potential to be a top-tier receiver in the league. However, averaging just 6.5 targets per game this past season, the 49ers don’t seem to utilize him to his full potential, as Deebo Samuel often overshadows him in their offensive scheme.

For San Francisco to retain Aiyuk, they may have to offer him a significant contract extension, potentially exceeding $25 million per season. This raises the question – is it worth paying such a hefty price for a player who isn’t utilized as a primary option on the team?

This is where the Giants come into play. Acquiring Aiyuk could be a game-changing move for them, as he has the ability to immediately step in as their No. 1 receiver and provide the offensive firepower they desperately need.

Can the Giants afford to trade for Aiyuk?

Aiyuk has a $14 million cap hit for the 2024 season, which is relatively low for a top receiver, making him an attractive option for Big Blue. If he signs an extension, his deal could be backloaded, meaning his 2024 cap hit could be lowered while his later cap hits would be closer to $30 million, which the G-Men will be able to afford by then.

The Giants currently have an effective cap space of around $14-$18 million, but this could change depending on roster moves. By potentially cutting guard Mark Glowinski and restructuring the contracts of both Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence, the G-Men could have up to $60 million in cap space to work with when free agency begins.

Financially, the Giants are well prepared to afford Aiyuk, but the trade package they offer may ultimately be the deciding factor.

Potential Trade Package for Aiyuk

When the Giants GM Joe Schoen was in Buffalo, they made a splash trade for WR Stefon Diggs, and he could do the same to acquire a much-needed No. 1 receiver for the Giants.

The Giants are not in the position to part with their No. 6 overall pick, but they do have high enough second-round picks that could be valued as late first-rounders.

One potential trade package could involve the G-Men offering both their second-round picks (36th overall and 47th overall) and wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Slayton has been one of New York’s most consistent receivers, but the team’s poor offensive play has limited his production. The 27-year-old finished this season with 50 receptions for 770 yards and four touchdowns. While he has shown the ability to make plays down the field, issues with dropped passes have been a concern throughout his career. Slayton had six drops in his previous two seasons, although he has improved this year with just two drops.

Slayton could be a valuable asset for the 49ers as a reliable second option in their offense. A change of scenery and a better offensive scheme could help him reach his full potential. While Aiyuk may be considered more dynamic and explosive than Slayton, the Giants’ offer could still appeal to the 49ers.

It remains to be seen whether San Francisco is even open to trading Aiyuk and if they would accept this trade package, but it is certainly an intriguing offer for the Giants. Acquiring Aiuyk would give them a young and talented receiver to pair with their current roster and could potentially elevate their offense to new heights.