Giants might be on the brink of reviving former 1st round pick

The New York Giants entered the offseason with a clear objective: remove some of the heavy burden from Deonte Banks’ shoulders.

After a rocky sophomore season, the 24-year-old cornerback faced mounting expectations that threatened to stall his development and confidence.

General manager Joe Schoen attacked the issue head-on, signing veteran Paulson Adebo to handle the CB1 duties in the revamped secondary.

The team also added dynamic safety Jevon Holland, further stabilizing a defensive backfield that struggled with consistency and communication last year.

Banks striving to bounce back after a tough year

Last season, Banks allowed a 67.1% completion rate, giving up 689 yards and six touchdowns despite logging eight impressive interceptions.

Those numbers highlight a boom-or-bust performance that left fans hoping he would take the next step toward becoming a reliable starter.

During training camp, Banks has started to showcase growth, flashing improved technique and the ability to stay glued to receivers.

He has already logged several strong reps against rookie phenom Malik Nabers, including multiple breakups during Saturday’s practice session.

His ability to turn his head and locate the football is improving, eliminating the frustrating half-second delays that haunted him previously.

Veteran presence unlocking Banks’ potential

The arrival of Paulson Adebo is designed to let Banks focus on his strengths without shouldering the entire secondary’s responsibilities.

Adebo can handle top assignments, freeing Banks to thrive as an aggressive CB2 while refining his footwork and route recognition.

Meanwhile, Jevon Holland adds a stabilizing presence on the back end, giving the Giants the flexibility to disguise coverages effectively.

Veteran guidance can be a game-changer for young corners, much like a rookie pitcher benefiting from an elite catcher’s experience.

With clear roles and fewer mental lapses, the secondary has the chance to be far more cohesive and dangerous in 2025.

Defensive front creating opportunities for the secondary

The Giants didn’t just stop with secondary reinforcements; they invested heavily in the trenches to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

The addition of explosive rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter gives the defensive line a dynamic presence to complement their existing talent.

An improved pass rush will naturally lighten the load for Banks and his teammates, reducing the need for prolonged man coverage.

If Carter and company can collapse pockets quickly, it will turn Banks’ aggressiveness into a major weapon rather than a liability.

The ripple effect of better pressure up front could help the entire unit finally match the physical identity the team envisions.

Giants defense trending toward a resurgence

For the first time in years, the Giants’ secondary looks balanced, with young talent supported by proven veterans in critical roles.

If Banks solidifies himself as a reliable CB2 while Adebo and Holland hold steady, New York’s defense could become a true strength.

Add in the upgraded pass rush, and the Giants might finally field a unit capable of flipping close games in their favor.

Training camp progress is encouraging, but the real test will come under the bright lights when the regular season begins.