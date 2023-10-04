Giants: Micah Parsons comes to Daniel Jones’ defense

Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants, with a current 1–3 record, face a grim season outlook. Upcoming matches against formidable opponents like the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills could potentially leave the Giants with a disappointing 1–5 record.

Offense Falling Short

Despite the many issues plaguing the team, the offensive line’s subpar performance stands out as a major concern. Their inability to stand strong is clearly taking its toll, making it challenging for the team to regain its momentum. The critical victory against the Seattle Seahawks, with its potential Wild Card implications, now seems even more crucial. But the team’s trajectory suggests not just an early playoff exit but also puts quarterback Daniel Jones in a precarious position, especially if the Giants land a top-five draft pick.

Micah Parsons Defends Jones

In the midst of the criticism, Dallas star pass rusher Micah Parsons came to Jones’ defense. Commenting on a video that showcased the Giants’ offensive line’s poor performance, Parsons highlighted the need to consider other contributing factors rather than solely pinning the blame on Jones.

Very easy to say it’s Daniel jones….. https://t.co/ZZGZPbxmSL — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 3, 2023

For context, the Giants’ offensive line ranks among the NFL’s worst this season, having conceded 72 total pressures and 14 sacks. Evan Neal’s contribution to this statistic is significant, having allowed 20 pressures himself and garnering one of the league’s lowest grades.

There’s an emerging argument suggesting that Neal might be better suited for the offensive guard role, reminiscent of the decision surrounding Ereck Flowers years ago. Flowers went on to have a decent run with the Washington Commanders. Neal’s current performance indicates that he might not have what it takes to excel as a tackle, but his frame might be an asset in the guard position. The challenge for the Giants remains in finding a suitable replacement, especially given their lack of confidence in Matt Peart.

Giants’ Potential Lineup Changes

In their quest for a solution, the Giants have roped in OL Justin Pugh to the practice squad. Pugh, a versatile player in the trenches, is currently recovering from a torn ACL. While he has some ways to go before achieving optimal football fitness, the Giants might see him as a possible right tackle.

While it’s tempting to lay the blame squarely on Daniel Jones’ shoulders, it’s crucial to realize the limitations posed by the present state of the offensive line. Any quarterback would find it challenging to shine behind this line.