Giants may have found another defensive star in brilliant third-round pick

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants needed to strengthen the trenches — and they may have pulled off one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Instead of reaching for need, general manager Joe Schoen stayed patient, and it paid off when Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander slipped to 65th overall.

Why Darius Alexander could be an immediate impact starter

Standing at 6’4″ and 310 pounds, Alexander brings NFL-ready size, polished technique, and a nasty streak that fits perfectly into the Giants’ defensive vision.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Despite being projected as a second-round pick, Alexander somehow fell into their lap at the top of the third. It’s the type of move that could reshape the defense for years to come.

Last season for Toledo, Alexander tallied 37 pressures, four sacks, and 27 tackles with 27 stops against the run. His three-down skill set and explosiveness at the point of attack make him a rare find this late in the draft.

A perfect fit next to Dexter Lawrence

With Dexter Lawrence already commanding double teams inside, Alexander will likely feast on more one-on-one matchups as a rookie.

His violent hands, long arms, and powerful lower body allow him to overwhelm blockers at first contact. Add in his refined pass-rush toolbox — impressive for a college prospect — and you have the makings of a disruptive force.

In many ways, Alexander mirrors former Giants star Leonard Williams in both playing style and physical tools.

If he can clean up his footwork and continue refining his fundamentals, the Giants could have snagged a future Pro Bowl-caliber player without spending a first-round pick.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are quietly building a bully in the trenches

One of the clear trends from the Giants’ 2025 draft class was adding physical, NFL-ready players who love the game — and Alexander checks every box.

At 25 years old, he’s a bit older than the average prospect, but his maturity and physical readiness could allow him to contribute immediately.

When you imagine a defensive front featuring Lawrence, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Alexander wreaking havoc, it’s hard not to get excited about the Giants’ future.

Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll know that winning starts up front, and they just might have landed one of their foundational pieces without needing a top pick to do it.

