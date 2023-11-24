Giants may get taken out of primetime window in favor of the Jets-Texans

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a threat from the NFL to have their Monday Night Football matchup in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers swapped out in favor of the New York Jets’ game against the Houston Texans.

Jets are Just a Hair Better than Struggling Giants Team

Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post broke the news, saying in part:

“The NFL is considering swapping the two Week 14 games at MetLife Stadium, moving Giants-Packers out of “Monday Night Football” on Dec. 11 and into the prior day’s 1 p.m. television window,” Dunleavy said.

The Giants have struggled with and without quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Relying on third-string rookie QB Tommy DeVito, the Giants are clinging on to a 3-8 record and are more in contention for a top spot in the 2024 NFL Draft than the 2024 NFL playoffs.

Yet and still, the Jets are also struggling at 4-6 and have also experienced a quarterback change. It is likely that the Texans, who are 6-4 and vying for the AFC South crown with the 7-3 Jacksonville Jaguars are the biggest draw among all four teams and would boost viewership in primetime.

The Houston Texans Active in the AFC Playoff Hunt Make Them a TV Draw

This is what the NFL had to say about the impending decision and its likelihood of getting done, per Dunleavy:

“I’m not sure we’d do it,” NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North said on the SI Media Podcast.“But the Texans have played their way into national television. We’re looking for an opportunity.”

The Giants also have several exciting players that are battling injuries. While franchise player Saquon Barkley has been healthy for weeks after a high ankle sprain sidelined him in the early portion of the season, the Giants are dealing with injuries to DL Dexter Lawrence, WR Darius Slayton, ILB Bobby Okereke, and WR Sterling Shepard.

There’s no timetable for when a decision will be announced. Should the Giants rack up victories over the next two weeks leading up to their Week 14 duel against the Packers, they’ll likely keep their primetime slot. If the Jets-Texans game gets the nod, the Giants will be reverted to the 1 pm slot on Sunday.