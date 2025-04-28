Giants may be entering a golden age—but it all hinges on one player

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a bold move during the 2025 NFL Draft, trading up from the 34th overall pick to snag Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25.

It cost them two third-rounders, but if Dart reaches his potential, it could be a franchise-altering decision.

Dart brings a lot to the table.

He’s got a strong arm, impressive athleticism, and the kind of competitiveness you want leading your locker room.

But there’s a reason he slid toward the back of the first round — his game needs polish.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

At Ole Miss, Dart operated in Lane Kiffin’s quarterback-friendly system.

He wasn’t exactly reading defenses at a Patrick Mahomes level.

He often relied on his first read and wasn’t tasked with dissecting complicated coverages, something he’ll have to learn at the next level.

A perfect situation for Dart to grow

Luckily, the Giants are putting Dart in a fantastic position to succeed.

He’ll spend his rookie season learning behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

No pressure to play unless he’s truly ready.

At 6’2″ and 225 pounds, Dart has ideal size for the NFL.

And his production at Ole Miss was no joke.

Last season, he completed 69.2% of his passes for 4,276 yards, 29 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

His deep ball was lethal — completing 42% of his passes 20+ yards downfield with 17 touchdowns and a 47.7% adjusted completion rate.

The tools are clearly there.

If the Giants can clean up some of Dart’s decision-making and limit his unnecessary risks, they might have something special brewing.

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The financial side could accelerate a rebuild

What makes the Dart pick even more intriguing isn’t just the talent.

It’s the financial freedom that comes with it.

The Giants are projected to have $43.4 million in cap space next offseason.

After accounting for their rookie class, they’ll still have plenty of flexibility.

They could save even more by cutting veterans in 2026 like Bobby Okereke ($9 million), Jon Runyan Jr. ($9.25 million), or Devin Singletary ($5.25 million).

If Dart shows he can be the guy by 2026, the Giants can go on a spending spree.

Big free-agent signings, early extensions for key players, and a true roster build around a cheap, controllable quarterback.

That’s the kind of window every team dreams of.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants know what’s at stake

If Dart hits, the Giants could be entering a new golden age — something they haven’t experienced since their last Super Bowl runs.

It’s why developing Dart must be priority number one.

Everything from the offensive playbook to his day-to-day coaching will need to be geared toward getting him ready for 2026.

The Giants aren’t just betting on a player.

They’re betting on an entire organizational reset.

And if it works, it’ll be one of the smartest plays they’ve made in decades.

