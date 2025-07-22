Giants’ Malik Nabers land favorable ranking on NFL’s Top-100

The New York Giants have a superstar in the making. Malik Nabers is establishing himself as one of the top playmakers in the NFL following a dominant rookie season.

As the NFL counts down its list of top 100 players, voted on by the players themselves, Nabers has landed on the list, earning a favorable ranking.

Giants WR Malik Nabers slots in at No. 67 on NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2025

The players voted Nabers as the No. 67 overall player on the NFL Top 100.

NFL Top 100 Players of 2025:@Giants WR Malik Nabers slots in at No. 67! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/Jn9MUxFjdZ — NFL (@NFL) July 22, 2025

Just one season into his career and Nabers is viewed as one of the league’s top-70 players. Entering year two of his career, expectations are high for Nabers.

“Malik is gonna be, if he’s not already, the top receiver in this league very soon,” Washington Commanders CB Mike Sainristil said via Top 100.

“Malik’s one of them. He is Jamarr-Esque,” Sainristil said of Nabers, comparing him to Bengals All-Pro WR Ja’Marr Chase.

Nabers was spectacular as a rookie

According to NFL.com, Nabers was targeted on 36.5% of his routes run when facing single-high safety coverage last season, second-highest in the NFL among wide receivers with at least 150 such routes run. Nabers earned 103 targets against single-high coverages last season, nine more than any other receiver. However, he gained just 649 yards on those targets, ranking 13th overall.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nabers finished his rookie season with 109 receptions, the most by a rookie wide receiver in league history. He totaled 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns despite the Giants dealing with turmoil at the quarterback position.

After just one season in the league, Nabers is already widely viewed as one of the best players at his position. He was recently named the No. 7 wide receiver in the league by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts in a poll from ESPN.

The Giants have something special in Nabers. Nabers is one of the league’s rising stars, entering just his second season, giving the Giants’ offense a bright future.