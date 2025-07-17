Giants’ Malik Nabers named a top-10 wide receiver by NFL executives, scouts, and coaches

The New York Giants have a rising superstar in their midst. Malik Nabers burst onto the scene with a historic rookie season in which he set the franchise’s single-season receptions record with 109 balls caught.

After one season, Nabers has already entered the conversation among the league’s best playmakers.

NFL executives rank Giants WR Malik Nabers No. 7 on list of top-10 wide receivers

In a recent poll from ESPN surveying league executives, coaches, and scouts, Nabers was ranked as the No. 7 wide receiver in the NFL entering 2025.

“He can go 0 to 60 in three seconds like a Ferrari, but he’s built like a truck,” an NFL personnel evaluator said of Nabers via ESPN. “And he’s not even an elite route runner yet. Just wait until that happens.”

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nabers put up 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns last season despite the Giants’ abhorrent quarterback play. They dealt with a revolving door under center, seeing Daniel Jones released mid-season, then Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock, and Tim Boyle all taking starts by season’s end.

“Some guys are just different,” an NFC defensive coach said via ESPN. “You don’t have to watch him long to know that.”

On this top-10 list, Nabers ranked ahead of other star receivers, such as Nico Collins of the Houston Texans (No. 8), Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 9), and Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets (No. 10).

Considering the Jets just handed Wilson a four-year, $130 million contract, Nabers is on the fast track to a massive payday in a few years’ time.

Nabers could be even better in year two of his career

Entering 2025, the sky is the limit for Nabers. He accomplished so much last season despite poor quarterback play. Now, with an overhauled quarterback room in tow, the potential is there for Nabers to have a truly elite second season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson is one of the (if not the) best deep ball passers in the NFL. Last season, PFF gave him a 97.3 Deep Passing Grade, which ranked first among all quarterbacks.

Nabers hauled in only seven deep 20+ yard receptions on 29 targets last season (24.1% completion rate) for 216 yards and two touchdowns despite posting a 96.8 Deep Receiving Grade, indicating that his lack of production on deep routes was caused by poor quarterback play more than anything.

The presence of Wilson should lead to increased deep targets and receptions for Nabers in 2025. His stat line was already incredible in 2024, but this season, he could put up ridiculous numbers.