Giants sign veteran safety ahead of training camp

The New York Giants are adding some depth at safety ahead of the start of training camp.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Giants are signing veteran safety K’Von Wallace.

Giants reportedly sign S K’Von Wallace

The Giants hosted Wallace for a veteran tryout during mandatory minicamp in June, along with three other veterans.

Wallace is a 27-year-old safety who has been in the NFL since 2020. He has played with four different teams, appearing in 71 career games with 19 starts under his belt.

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In 2024, Wallace was on the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in nine games for Seattle, making a combined 15 tackles and one forced fumble.

Wallace also adds value on special teams. He played only 21% of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps last season but was on the field for 53% of their special teams snaps.

The Giants added talent at safety earlier this offseason, signing Jevon Holland to a three-year, $45.3 million deal in free agency. Wallace will join as a backup/depth option behind Holland, second-year safety Tyler Nubin, and fourth-year safety Dane Belton.