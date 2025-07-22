Giants’ second-year tight end healthy, primed for breakout season

The New York Giants’ offense is young and ready to blossom entering 2025. With a revamped quarterback room, there is hope that the unit will improve.

Staying healthy, however, will be crucial for the offense’s success. Last season, several key pieces of the offense dealt with injuries, exacerbating the unit’s struggles.

The Johnson is healthy and ready for a breakout season

Among the injured playmakers was rookie tight end Theo Johnson. Now entering his second season in the league, Johnson is healthy, aiming to bounce back from his injury, and ready to break out.

“I felt it coming on the more comfortable I got,” Johnson said on the “Giants Huddle” podcast. “Just feeling what it’s like to be in my groove, now having an idea like I’ve got this many games under my belt, this is what it’s gotta look like.

“Just as it was like I could really finish on a high note this year, the injury happened, which was super discouraging. But encouraging at the same time, because it was like, now I know I’m going to have a full offseason to kind of prepare and figure things out. I definitely felt like I was catching on at the right time. Unfortunately, the injury kind of put a hold on that.”

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Johnson suffered a foot injury that required surgery, ending his rookie season after 12 games. Playing in all 17 games is the goal for Johnson entering year two of his career.

“The big thing for me this year is I want to play 17 games,” Johnson said. “That’s the number one priority. I’ve been taking my recovery and my health, what I’m putting in my body and everything, more serious than I ever have. I think that’s the biggest goal for me is prioritizing my health and wellness and making sure that I’m available and consistent throughout 17 games.”

Giants hoping for a year two breakout from Johnson

Prior to his injury, Johnson was on a tear. According to Giants.com, over Johnson’s final five games, the rookie tight end finished with at least three receptions every week with no less than 35 yards in each contest, including two games with 50+ yards.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Johnson had to work his way up the depth chart. But entering 2025, he is the projected starter as training camp begins this week.

“Huge, huge difference,” he said when asked to describe himself compared to last season. “I know what it’s like to be a professional football player now. I was learning as I went week by week [as a rookie].”

In 2024, the Giants averaged just 16.1 points per game, ranking 31st in the NFL. Having Johnson healthy should help them move the ball and score more efficiently.

Standing in at 6-foot-6, 246 pounds, Johnson can be a weapon in the red zone. He finished last season with only 331 yards and one touchdown on 29 receptions. Those numbers should increase in 2025 with improved quarterback play.