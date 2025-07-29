Giants’ Malik Nabers ‘appears OK’ after injury scare during practice

The New York Giants are breathing a sigh of relief. During Tuesday morning’s practice, superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers went down with an injury. However, the early indication is that Nabers “appears OK.”

Giants not overly concerned with Malik Nabers’s shoulder injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Nabers left practice and had his shoulder checked out, but appears OK. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network added that the Giants are “expecting a sigh of relief.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants “don’t appear to be overly concerned” with Nabers’s shoulder injury. Although he did not return to practice, it does not seem as though today’s injury will keep Nabers out long.

The 22-year-old playmaker has also been dealing with a nagging toe injury this summer. With him banged up in more ways than one, the Giants will want to be extra cautious with Nabers for the rest of training camp.

Throughout camp, Nabers has been the star of the show for the offense, as expected. He has developed chemistry with new quarterback Russell Wilson as the two have connected on several big touchdowns during team drills.

The Giants will hope to see Nabers heal up and recover quickly enough to return to practice soon.