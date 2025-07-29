Giants’ superstar receiver dealing with nagging toe injury: ‘Like a mosquito that don’t want to go away’

The New York Giants are building toward a revitalized offense in 2025, with Russell Wilson now leading the charge under center.

But even as expectations rise, star wideout Malik Nabers continues to deal with an issue that’s haunted him for years — his toe.

It’s the kind of injury that doesn’t knock you out, but nags constantly, like a stone in your cleat you can’t quite shake.

And yet, Nabers remains poised to deliver another standout season, building on his historic 2024 rookie campaign.

Nabers’ rookie season broke records and turned heads

Last season, Nabers was nothing short of electric, pulling in 109 receptions and racking up 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

He maintained a 66.1% reception rate despite defenses keying in on him and limited help around him in the passing game.

The Giants targeted him a staggering 165 times — a reflection of both his dominance and the lack of alternative options.

With Wilson now distributing the ball, the hope is Nabers can maintain efficiency without absorbing that kind of overwhelming volume.

Fewer forced targets and more clean looks could be the key to unlocking his full ceiling in year two.

Toe pain persists, but Nabers is staying proactive with rehab

Speaking on the Up and Adams show, Nabers opened up about his injury, comparing the toe issue to a stubborn insect.

“It’s like a mosquito that don’t want to go away,” Nabers said Monday. “I’m trying to shoo it away.”

He emphasized that the Giants’ training staff, along with Wilson’s personal therapy team, have worked together to manage the issue.

“I’ve been doing a great job with Russell, trainers… having his people, having my people… working on keeping me healthy.”

Nabers noted the progress they’ve made in keeping things stable, aiming to prevent any setbacks during the grind of the season.

He’s not at 100%, but he’s close — and that’s often all a great receiver needs to produce at an elite level.

Russell Wilson’s arrival should elevate Nabers’ efficiency

What Nabers accomplished last season came with an offense that was inconsistent and often lacked rhythm in the passing game.

Now, with Wilson in control, the Giants are expected to run a tighter, more efficient offense with sharper execution on all fronts.

Wilson’s accuracy and deep ball could create more spacing, allowing Nabers to see better coverages and fewer double teams.

Even if his target share dips slightly, his yardage and touchdowns could rise thanks to improved timing and chemistry.

Nabers doesn’t need to carry the entire passing game — but he’s still the centerpiece of what the Giants want to build.

A smart approach for long-term impact

The Giants are taking the right approach — not overworking Nabers in camp, while still giving him chances to stay in rhythm.

They know his toe might not magically heal overnight, so managing it through the season will be a top priority.

Even with the nagging injury, Nabers looks primed to pick up where he left off and maybe take another leap in 2025.

If the chemistry with Wilson is real and the scheme fits, this could be the beginning of one of the league’s top QB-WR duos.



