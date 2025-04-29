Giants lose versatile free agent linebacker to Packers

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants never found a way to unlock Isaiah Simmons’ potential after trading for him in 2023.

A former eighth overall pick by the Cardinals, Simmons was billed as a do-it-all defender with elite speed. But in two seasons with Big Blue, he never found a consistent role — or consistent playing time.

Limited snaps, limited impact

In 2023, Simmons played 378 snaps, picking up just 30 tackles and missing 16.4% of his attempts. It was a lackluster showing for a player once seen as a defensive chess piece.

Last season, things got worse — Simmons saw only 181 snaps, mostly in coverage-based sub-packages. He allowed 91 yards, a touchdown, and recorded just one pass breakup and 14 total tackles. His 18.2% missed tackle rate didn’t help his case either, and the Giants kept him on the fringe.

The final chapter in New York

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen didn’t expand Simmons’ role in 2024, and the writing was on the wall. Despite appearing in all 17 games, Simmons was more of a spectator than a true contributor.

The Giants quietly moved on this offseason, declining to re-sign him or explore a new role. Instead, Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, according to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

Could Green Bay unlock his potential?

At just 26 years old, Simmons still has the tools that once made him a top-10 pick. Speed, length, versatility — it’s all there, but the consistency hasn’t followed.

The Packers are banking on a change of scenery and a better scheme fit to turn things around. As for the Giants, they’re closing the book on a short-lived experiment that never really got started.

