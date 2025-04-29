Giants’ second-year cornerback could have major breakout season in store

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a promising young talent arising in their defensive backfield. Second-year CB Dru Phillips is aiming to build off a promising rookie season and could have a breakout 2025 campaign in store.

Giants have a rising star in CB Dru Phillips

Phillips burst onto the scene and immediately made his presence known as a rookie. In Week 1, played only 16 defensive snaps but totaled four combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble. Not bad for the first game of the youngster’s NFL career.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, Phillips flashed his ability to make plays both against the pass and in run defense. He finished the season with 71 combined tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one pass defense, and one interception. He stuffed the stat sheet in every which way, playing that crucial nickel cornerback position which requires him to travel around the defense and play a unique role.

Pro Football Focus scored Phillips with a 77.5 overall grade, making him one of the highest-graded rookies in the league (No. 13) and one of the highest-graded cornerbacks (No. 15) in the entire league. The only rookie cornerback to earn a higher grade in 2024 was Cooper DeJean of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Entering year two, expectations should be even higher for Phillips. He was incredible as a rookie but could take a step forward now with a season of experience under his belt and an improved defensive unit surrounding him.

Phillips can stand out in Giants’ new and improved defense

The Giants poured assets into their defensive lineup this offseason. They upgraded the secondary in free agency with the additions of CB Paulson Adebo and S Jevon Holland. The presence of these two veterans should help Phillips handle his own assignments.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

They also significantly upgraded their defensive line in the draft, adding EDGE Abdul Carter in the first round and DT Darius Alexander in the third round. The best way to make life easier for defensive backs is to load up the defensive line, and pressure the quarterback to get the ball out of his hands quickly.

The Giants’ defense is shaping up to be a top unit on paper entering the 2025 season. Phillips is one of the team’s rising stars and will have an opportunity to make a name for himself this season as New York aims to take the league by storm with its stellar defensive unit.