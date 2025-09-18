Giants legend Eli Manning offers team’s rookie quarterback a helping hand

New York Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart is just waiting in the wings.

Russell Wilson is the team’s quarterback for the time being and, after a 450-yard, three-touchdown outing in Week 2, his grip on the starting job has been tightened.

In the meantime, Dart is soaking in as much information as he can, preparing to be ready to rock and roll when his number is eventually and inevitably called.

He is also benefiting from the assistance and advice of a franchise legend.

Eli Manning is mentoring Giants’ Jaxson Dart

Dart has a strong connection to former Giants QB Eli Manning from his time at Ole Miss, the pair’s shared alma mater. Manning has been mentoring Dart for years, and that mentorship will continue now during his future with the Giants.

Manning has extended a helping hand to Dart, as he recently shared with Peter Schrager of ESPN.

“If you have any questions about anything, I’m here for you,” Manning relayed the message he told Dart to Schrager. “If it’s football related, or if you’re deciding what town you want to live in, this or that… any ideas, I’m happy to be here.

If there is anyone for Dart to learn from, Manning might be his best teacher. The two-time Super Bowl champion fought through incredible adversity to etch his name into the Giants’ history books during his 16-year NFL career.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dart has no shortage of mentors

But in addition to Manning, there are valuable resources for Dart on the Giants’ current roster.

Jameis Winston — a former No. 1 overall pick who has started games for three different franchises — is the team’s third-string quarterback.

Wilson is a 14-year veteran who has been selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times, is a Super Bowl champion, and, in all likelihood, a future Hall of Famer.

Dart is set up for success. But for now, he will have to wait his turn.