Giants’ Abdul Carter named NFL’s best rookie pass rusher so far this season

Lofty expectations followed New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter into his first regular season and, although it hasn’t quite shown up in the box scores yet, the No. 3 overall pick is already proving to be a difference-maker.

PFF names Giants’ Abdul Carter the NFL’s best rookie pass rusher entering Week 3

Pro Football Focus recently named Carter the NFL’s best rookie pass rusher so far through the first two weeks of the season.

“The third overall pick in this year’s draft is already a difference-maker at the NFL level,” PFF’s Ryan Smith wrote. “Carter leads all rookies in PFF pass-rush grade (73.6) and is tied with James Pearce Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons with eight pressures.”

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Carter has just four combined tackles and 0.5 sacks on the season, but behind the box score are some more encouraging advanced stats.

Eight pressures through two games is an impressive tally that demonstrates how frequently he has been finding his way into the opposition’s backfields.

The grandiose sack total hasn’t happened yet, but that doesn’t mean it won’t. It’s a long season, and Carter is still finding his footing. However, his pressure rate is a sign of encouragement that could foreshadow of flurry of sacks to come.